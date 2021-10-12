2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mensah emphasises Ghana’s maturity for success against Zimbabwe

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has stated the Black Stars are fully aware of the prize to win when they take on Zimbabwe in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

On the search for a fourth appearance at the global showpiece, the Black Stars are set to take on The Warriors on matchday four of the group stage qualifiers.

The two teams met on Saturday in a matchday three tie when Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew netted to ensure a 3-1 home win in Cape Coast.

“We are mature enough to know what it means to pick the three points here,” Mensah said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Harare showdown.

“The Warriors have many good players in their set up, they played well in Cape Coast and caused a few problems but we also have the quality to shock them here in Harare.

“The game will be tough but winnable.”

Expected to start on Tuesday, Mensah is one of the most experienced players in the Ghana side as new coach Milovan Rajevac plays his second game.

The centre-back made his senior debut in 2009, going on to represent the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

After featuring at the last Afcon tournament in Egypt in 2019, he was overlooked for national call-ups until last month when he returned for the Ethiopia and South Africa games.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity again to be back with the team and it means a lot to me,” said the 31-year-old.

“I am always here to do my best for the team so whenever I am called upon to start the game; I am always going to do my best to help the team win.

“We have another game tomorrow and I just need to go out there and if I am playing I will do my best for the team.”

Ghana currently sit second in the group, one point behind leaders South Africa.

The Black Stars opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 home win over Ethiopia before falling 1-0 away to South Africa on matchday two.