2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mayaka explains why Harambee Stars call-up was a surprise

The 20-year-old midfielder is among the squad selected for a game against Mali on October 7 in Morocco

Kenya midfielder Phillip Mayaka has explained why he was surprised when he received the call to join the Harambee Stars squad.



Mayaka, 20, was included in the provisional squad and was maintained when it was trimmed to 25 players ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The youngster said he was surprised because he could not believe he had been considered for the qualifier given that he features in the USL Championship.

He is currently playing for Colorado Springs Switchbacks on loan from the MLS side, Colorado Rapids.

Surprise call-up

"I was surprised because I am in the USL and I did not think that I would get a call-up from a USL team," Mayaka told KTN News.



"It was a huge moment even for me and my family because everyone would be happy to play for the senior team, especially in a World Cup qualifier, and that is the biggest stage one would want to be on.



"The quality [in the team] is good and it has been two great days, although I am still learning from people hoping to understand every player, so I cannot make a comment for now, but I think things will be good."





Mayaka is among the eight midfielders who travelled to Morocco where they will be hosted by Mali on October 7.

Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, and Abdalla Hassan are the other midfielders picked for Group E's third matchday action.



Mayaka and his colleagues are expected to be in the spotlight as they are a relatively new crop of midfielders after Ayub Timbe, Erick Johana, Victor Wanyama - before he retired - and Johana Omolo were dropped from the national side.



As Kenya will be looking for their first win in the pool, Mali will be eager to record another victory in order to maintain their top position. Kenya have two points courtesy of 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Uganda and Mali, respectively.



The West Africans have four points that were collected from a win against Rwanda and a draw against Uganda.



Amavubi and the Cranes will be facing off in Kigali on October 7 in the other group game before Uganda host their eastern neighbours on October 10.