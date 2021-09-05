2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Kenya still in race for Qatar despite Rwanda draw – Mulee

The 53-year-old tactician explains why the Harambee Stars still have a chance to qualify for the global showpiece after a second successive draw

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has maintained they are still in the race to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup despite picking up their second successive draw against Rwanda in the qualifiers on Sunday.

Kenya went into the game against Amavubi after drawing 0-0 against Uganda in their Group E opener and they took the lead courtesy of captain Michael Olunga in the 10th minute, but the hosts fought back and managed to equalise courtesy of Abdul Rwatubyaye in the 20th minute.

Despite starting their campaign with two draws, Mulee, who in an interview before Kenya took on Uganda vowed to help the team grace the competition in Qatar, has maintained they are still in the race to snatch the slot.

What did Mulee say?

“It is our second game and Rwanda is a good side and we have seen the way they played in the second half, they enjoyed the pace and possession but I think we scored the first goal then we lost concentration and conceded from a corner to allow them into the game,” Mulee told Goal after the game.

“But we also looking into the game created a lot of chances mostly from our captain, yes he scored a goal but he also had other opportunities to score a second goal and we can blame this draw on lack of utilising our chances in this game.

“Otherwise it is not fair because looking at both sides not having won their first games and coming back to Rwanda and we pick up a point, it is tight but we are still in the race for the World Cup, it is just not done yet, so we are still on, two games played and we go to Morocco for the Mali game and that will determine which way it will go.”

What next for Harambee Stars?

The 53-year-old tactician continued: “We will also wait for the game tomorrow [Monday] when Mali play against Uganda, we will also wait for that result to see what happens because with two games and two points it is not a bad start.

“We would have loved to win the games but we did our best and now we have to plan on how to face Mali back-to-back, we go to Morocco and then they come back to Nairobi.

“We are ready to face them in Nairobi but let us wait and see what happens in the first meeting in Morocco first.”

The Cranes will face Mali, who beat Rwanda 1-0 in their opener, at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

