2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ighalo returns as Nigeria name 24 players for Liberia and Cape Verde games
Taiye Taiwo
Nov 01, 2021 17:21 UTC +00:00
Nigeria have included Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo in their 24-man squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands.
Ighalo retired from Super Eagles duty after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he helped the West African country win bronze.
His return to Gernot Rohr’s squad is expected their attacking options as they head into their final group games in the World Cup qualifiers before next year’s Afcon tournament in Cameroon.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Salah: Which records has Liverpool great smashed this season?
- Barcelona should have sacked Koeman sooner: Laporta has wasted months on a dead man walking
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Why Salah's form won't be enough to win this year's prize
- Man Utd sticking with Solskjaer over hiring Conte would be a farce
More to follow...