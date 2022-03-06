2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ighalo replies critics over Nigeria return

Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo said he does not care about people’s reaction after coming out of international retirement to play for the Super Eagles.

After scooping the Golden Boot at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Ighalo called time on his Nigeria career but he returned to the national team in November 2021.

He played for 12 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde on November 16 and he is set to play in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final qualifying game against Ghana on March 25 and 29.

When asked about the reaction that greeted his return, Ighalo told ESPN: "I don't pay attention to that.

"Everything they're saying is their own cup of tea. At my age, I just signed for a new team. This is my 11th team in my professional career.

"I have been called up, I will take my bag and I will go to represent my country and give my best on 100%.

"As long as I come out from every game and I'm satisfied with my performance -- whether it is a win, loss, or draw -- then that's it. I'm a professional footballer. This is what I've been doing for 17-18 years so why would I be worried about what people say?"

Ighalo, scorer of 16 goals for the three-time African champions, believes they can overcome Ghana in a ‘tough game’ for a ticket to Qatar.

He added: “You know the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. Because Ghana did not do well at the Afcon, they will want to bounce back so it is going to be a tough game; but Nigeria has what it takes to go through.

“We just need to focus and work harder, and let the game against Tunisia go. We have to play with confidence, we have to express ourselves and we have to give our best."

Despite making Austin Eguavoen’s final list, Ighalo did not join the Super Eagles for the trip to 2021 Afcon because his former club Al Shabab were reluctant to release him.

The former Watford and Manchester United striker said he was impressed by the team’s performance in Cameroon, even though they did not make it past the round of 16 stage.

"I was really surprised with the way they played," he continued. "I saw a different spirit, I saw a different fight, I saw boys running around chasing after every ball. I saw players expressing themselves.

"What we need is to build from that; this hunger, this chasing of ball, these players expressing themselves.

“This team has potential. It's just for us to build from where we stopped because we know Nigerians will want to win all the time."