2022 World Cup Qualifier: Rohr rues Iwobi absence as Nigeria prepare to host Ghana

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes Alex Iwobi would have played a starring role in helping Nigeria get past Ghana in the 2022 World Cup third round qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars in the second leg of the qualifiers on Tuesday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, hoping to get a win after playing to a goalless draw at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

However, the hosts will be without the Everton attacker who is suspended, and Rohr believes he will be missed.

"Nigerians missing Iwobi is not good, he is very good at giving incisive passes…I will tip Nigeria to win 2-1," the 68-year-old tactician told Angel FM as quoted by Complete Sports.

"Ghana have players for counter-attacks, so if they want to qualify they must use that and make sure they don’t concede."

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Dennis has promised to 'die' on the pitch and help the Super Eagles secure their ticket to the World Cup finals.

"These games are the biggest games of my life and my career. We must go all out for our country. It's a do or die. Players must be ready to drop our blood and sweat on the pitch to qualify for the World Cup," Dennis said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

"I’ve never thought in my head that we didn't qualify. Impossible. If I’m going to die on the pitch, let me die playing for my people. You play this tournament one time every four years, and before the four years, you don't even know what can happen. You can even die before the next one.

"You might not even be playing football. So many things can happen. So, if you get the opportunity, you need to write history. We have to come out and give everything.

"We don't need all the criticism as we must all come together as one to support the players, the country and make sure we are the ones going to the World Cup and not our opponent."

The aggregate winner will be among the five Africa representatives in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.