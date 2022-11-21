2022 World Cup: Morocco know what to do to make everyone proud - Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Morocco's readiness to take on their group stage opponents at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco will face Canada, Croatia & Belgium

Making sixth appearance at the World Cup

Ziyech confident they will make people proud

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions will kick off their campaign in the global competition against Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Ziyech, who features for Premier League outfit Chelsea and scored for Morocco in their final warm-up win against Georgia, believes they have done enough homework to help them navigate the group stage.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we have prepared good, we had a good game against Georgia, I think we played a good game," Ziyech told Morocco FA media.

“The feeling’s good, spirit is good in the team and we know what we have to do to make everyone proud. I think for everybody it's a big stage now to show what we are capable of as a team and as a country.

🎙| Hakim Ziyech:



“The feeling’s good, spirit is good in the team and we know what we have to do to make everyone proud. I think for everybody it's a big stage now to show what we are capable of as a team and as a country”. 🇲🇦



[YT @EnMaroc] pic.twitter.com/bx9CorDBUZ — Hakim Ziyech Brasil (@ZiyechBrasil) November 20, 2022

"If you look at everything in and around the team, everything looks good, we have a good connection with each other and we have done a lot of hard work and I think the combination of all this will help us have a good tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco will be taking part in the World Cup finals for the sixth time, having featured in 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, and 2018 editions.

Their best-ever performance came in 1986, when they managed to reach the Round of 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? After taking on Croatia, Morocco, who are pooled in Group F, will face Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday before they wind up their group matches against Canada at the same venue on December 1.