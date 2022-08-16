2022 World Cup: Gyan wants revenge for Ghana against Uruguay in Qatar

The 36-year-old has revealed he would love to be part of the Black Stars squad that will play in the prestigious competition late this year

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has stated he hopes to avenge the 2010 quarter-final World Cup loss to Uruguay at this year's finals in Qatar.

With the match tied 1-1, Luiz Suarez was sent off for stopping a goal-bound effort with his hand, and Gyan - who prior to the game had scored two penalties, was given the responsibility of converting the spot-kick from 12 yards.

He, however, sent the ball over the bar and the South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 in a penalty shootout to advance to the last four.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars have been placed in Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and the Korea Republic.

The 36-year-old, who has expressed his interest in representing the West Africa nation in the competition, believes this might be another opportunity to make things right.

"The whole world knows what happened [during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa]," Gyan told BBC.

"When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay in Ghana's group [in Qatar] the only thing that came into mind was revenge. Ghanaians want revenge.

"Personally, I just sat back and smiled because I understand how the game goes. What happened in 2010 is behind me [but] maybe there might be another opportunity."

The former Sunderland striker insists the most important game in the Group will be against Uruguay and he hopes to get a chance to prove a point.

"When the time comes, and I'm part of the team, and we play against Uruguay, you never know what's going to happen," Gyan continued.

"Obviously, I'm human. I have that at the back of my mind that maybe if I get another chance I can be able to prove myself.

"The most important game for Ghanaians right now is the game against Uruguay. Because this is at the back of everybody's mind, going for revenge."

Gyan played for a host of clubs in Europe, among them Udinese, Rennes, and Sunderland and is currently Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals.