2022 World Cup: Ghana not underdogs, will show the world Fifa ranking just a number vs Ronaldo's Portugal - Semenyo
- Ghana start World Cup campaign vs Portugal
- Semenyo insists they are not underdogs
- Backed West Africans to compete well in Qatar
WHAT HAPPENED: The Black Stars are appearing at the World Cup for the fourth time in their history. They made their debut in 2006 and since then they have regularly qualified for the prestigious global competition, save for 2018.
In this edition, the Ghanaians have been put in the tricky Group H which has Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. However, striker Semenyo states it is possible for the team to advance from the pool since they mean business.
WHAT HE SAID: "I wouldn't say that any team underestimates us. Because anything can happen. And obviously, [Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina] makes it clear," Semenyo said in a presser.
"I think the ranking is just a number and it doesn't actually mean anything. We're going to show the world that we are not the underdogs.
"Obviously it's crazy. Just scoring for the nation itself is crazy. So scoring in a World Cup would be amazing.
"Of course, I am looking forward to it. It's been a pleasant experience, so far. I am here to win. I want to win. We will do anything within our power to make it happen."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana are one of the three African teams that have reached the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, along with Cameroon and Senegal.
In 2006, they reached the Round of 16 and in the following edition, they reached the last eight. However, they were eliminated in the group stage the last time they qualified.
The team is currently ranked 61st in the world while Portugal are ranked ninth.
WHAT NEXT: The Black Stars will start their campaign on Thursday against Portugal before playing South Korea and eventually Uruguay, a team that denied them a place in the semi-final in 2010.
Editors' Picks
- 2022 World Cup: Ghana's predicted XI to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal
- More World Cup misery for Messi! Argentina winners, losers and ratings as Saudi Arabia pull off the unthinkable
- Cameroon predicted XI to play opening World Cup game against Switzerland
- Kylian Mbappe: France's enfant terrible - and potential World Cup saviour