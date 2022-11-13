2022 World Cup: Ghana sweating over fitness of Wollacott as keeper injured in Charlton Athletic draw

Ghana are facing an anxious period after Joe Wollacott picked up an injury during the warm up of their 3-3 League One draw against Burton Albion.

Wollacott was injured in the warm up

He was replaced in goal by Craig MacGillivray

Addo will name Ghana squad on Monday

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at Pirelli Stadium Princess Way, the 26-year-old Ghana international was injured before kick-off to be replaced by Craig MacGillivray.

The Addicks then went ahead to score through Charlie Kirk, who grabbed a brace and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to snatch a draw. Charlton manager Ben Garner has shed light on the injury suffered by the Black Star.

WHAT GARNER SAID: “He caught the end of his finger in the warm-up. He’ll get scanned as soon as we get back down to London," Garner told Charlton TV as quoted by the club's official website.

"We’re hoping and praying that it is nothing because he’s due to fly out to the World Cup tomorrow [Sunday]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wollacott's injury will be a great concern for Ghana coach Otto Addo. Already Wollacott, who was in goal for Ghana during the World Cup qualifiers, had been included in the 55-man provisional squad for the global competition.

Addo will further be sweating since his second-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori of Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates, picked an injury in training and missed the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? If Wollacott is declared fit, he will link up with the Black Stars squad for their final friendly against Switzerland at Al Nahyan Stadium on November 17.

The team will then proceed to Qatar, where they have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.