2022 World Cup: Ghana's Addo absolves Suarez from blame vs Black Stars - 'Uruguay striker did what he had to do for his country'

Ghana coach Otto Addo insisted Uruguay striker Luis Suarez did nothing wrong when he stopped a goal-bound effort with his hand at the 2010 World Cup.

Addo clears Suarez of any wrongdoing

Ghana coach says it's normal to do best for your team

Ghana and Uruguay to renew rivalry on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED: Twelve years ago, Uruguay striker Suarez stopped a goal-bound effort in the World Cup quarter-final against Ghana right at the death.

He was subsequently sent off and the Black Stars were awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert. The game ended 1-1 and a penalty shoot-out ensued, where the South Americans added insult to injury by winning the shootout.

Suarez has since been treated as a villain in many circles for denying Africa a chance of making it to the semi-final for the first time in history

On Friday, the two nations will meet again with Uruguay desperate for a win to make it to the Round of 16, while Ghana will likely progress with a draw.

Ahead of the match, Addo insists he cannot blame Suarez for what he did since any player would do the same for his country.

WHAT HE SAID: "In general, it's about perspective. If the same incident had happened the other way around and Ghana had proceeded to the semi-finals, everyone would have said that it's ok, it's normal that a player would do everything that he can to help his team to go to the semi-finals. So for me, it's not a big topic," Addo told the media.

"This is what I wish from every player, to do all that he can do to help his team qualify and sometimes even sacrifice himself with red cards. It was a very sad day for me. I watched it and I was so sad. But this is my perspective. If I see it from another perspective it's a normal thing so for me it's not a big topic and I'm going into the match like every other match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qualification is still firmly in the Black Stars' hands, and they will relish the opportunity to knock Uruguay out of a World Cup after the controversial quarter-final in 2010. If they beat Uruguay they have an outside chance of winning the group if South Korea beat Portugal.

Should the Black Stars draw and South Korea do not win, Addo's side will advance as well. A draw for Ghana and a win for South Korea will mean it comes down to goal difference which of the teams will advance alongside Portugal.

WHAT NEXT: Ghana will play their final Group H game against the South Americans. The Stars are currently second with three points while South Korea and Uruguay have a point each.

Portugal have already advanced after winning their first two matches.