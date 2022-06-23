2022 World Cup: Fadiga undecided whether to play for Belgium or Senegal

The 22-year-old Heracles Almelo right-back has expressed his love for the Lions of Teranga but has not yet made his decision

Senegal prospect Noah Fadiga has not yet decided whether he will play for Belgium or the Lions of Teranga.

The 22-year-old defender, who plays for Heracles Almelo, is the son of former Senegal international midfielder Khalilou Fadiga who played for the national team from 2000 to 2008.

In a recent interview, the right-back -who has not represented either side in the junior setup, has expressed his love for the West African nation but stated he will have to consult before making a decision.

"Everyone knows the story of my father, I have affection for Senegal, my second homeland to which I return every winter and where I was asked to choose the Lions," Fadiga said as quoted by Last Hour Sports.

"It will not be easy [to make a decision]. I have to think about it, talk to my parents about it, but it will be my choice."

The youngster played 33 Eredivisie matches for his team but was not able to help them stay in the top-tier, and they were eventually relegated to Division 2.

Senegal are among the five nations that will represent Africa in the Fifa World Cup that will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 this year.

The Lions of Teranga eliminated Egypt to seal their place in the prestigious global competition held every four years.

After losing by a solitary goal in Egypt, Senegal managed to win by the same margin at home in regulation time. With the teams tied at 1-1, extra time was played but neither of the sides could get the winner.

Article continues below

In the shootout, Teranga Lions emerged victors after a 3-1 win. It is the third time Senegal will be playing in the World Cup after qualifying for 2002 and 2018.

Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ghana are the other African representatives that will be in Qatar.