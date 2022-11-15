2022 World Cup: Cafu and Cahill clash over Senegal's prospects in light of Mane injury

Brazil legend Cafu has predicted Cameroon will be the only Africans in the knock-outs, but Tim Cahill backed Senegal and Ghana too.

World Cup starts on Monday

Cafu and Cahill have made their predictions

Opta stats favour the Afcon champions

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lions of Teranga, who are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, are among the five teams that will represent the continent in Qatar. However, they are sweating on the injury of star forward Sadio Mane.

Cafu believes Cameroon, who eliminated Algeria to qualify, will be the only African team in the knock-out stage and will advance alongside Brazil. The Indomitable Lions are in Group G with Serbia and Switzerland the other sides.

The former right-back has predicted Senegal will finish bottom of Group A with the Netherlands winning the pool and Qatar finishing second while Ecuador will finish third.

Cafu feels Ghana will finish behind Portugal and Uruguay in Group H, the same as Morocco who are in Group F.

The 52-year-old has further predicted Tunisia will finish bottom of Group D with France and Denmark sailing through.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Cahill has predicted Senegal will finish top of their group and the Black Stars of Ghana will finish second to join the Indomitable Lions in the knock-out phase.

A dark horse run for Senegal and a Brazilian win 😱



What do you think about @Tim_Cahill’s #Qatar2022 predictions? pic.twitter.com/T3pZ0FIYir — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 14, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being included in the World Cup squad, it is not yet clear whether Mane will play. The involved parties are still waiting for the medical report.

According to Opta, Senegal have a solid 47% chance of making it to the next phase, while Cameroon has just a 17% chance of getting into the Round of 16.

The Black Stars, the Atlas Lions, and the Carthage Eagles are all predicted to fall in the first hurdle.

WHAT NEXT: Before the World Cup, Cameroon will play Panama in a build-up match as Ghana play Switzerland. Morocco are scheduled to face Georgia.

Tunisia and Senegal have not confirmed any build-up games ahead of the prestigious global competition.