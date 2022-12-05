2022 World Cup: Ayew penalty miss not reason Ghana suffered early exit - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams has defended Andre Ayew for his missed penalty after Ghana's 2-0 defeat against Uruguay to exit the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ayew missed from the penalty spot

Ghana went on to lose 2-0 against Uruguay

Defeat ended Ghana's journey in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the Black Stars getting a good chance to take the lead against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium, the 32-year-old Ayew missed the penalty after his weak effort was saved.

Uruguay then punished Ghana five minutes after the missed penalty with two quick goals to effectively end the Black Stars' campaign at the group stage.

The penalty miss saw Ayew face a backlash from home supporters but Williams has come out to explain why his miss did not really contribute to their early exit.

WHAT HE SAID: “One of my lessons is to be always together; the captain says it is his fault, but no. This is a team. This is Ghana. Ghana loses together and wins together. I think this is the lesson for me,” Inaki told journalists as quoted by Joy Sports Online.

WHAT IS MORE? The 28-year-old, who was among the players the Ghana FA convinced to change their nationality ahead of the tournament, was happy to have represented Ghana in the Gulf nation.

“The stay here is an honour for me. My family is in the sky. I think this is an opportunity for top players. I came here to help Ghana and all my teammates and I’m very happy for the stay here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Portugal, beat South Korea 3-2 before the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.

WHAT NEXT FOR INAKI AND AYEW? Williams will return to his club Athletic Club ahead of their La Liga return where they are scheduled to take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarin on December 29.

Meanwhile, Ayew will remain in Qatar to join Al Sadd, who will resume league action against Qatar SC.