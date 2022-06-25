2022 U17 Women's World Cup Draw: Nigeria face Germany, Tanzania tackle France, Morocco play Brazil

African teams have learned their opponents for the global football showpiece billed for India

Nigeria will face Germany, Chile and New Zealand in Group B of the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup billed for India.

The Friday draw was held at the Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and was steered by Mollie Kmita and assisted by former USA star Heather O’Reilly as well as Ricki Herbert, former coach of the New Zealand national team.

The 16 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of four teams each, based on a ranking created according to past sporting performance.

The rankings were also based on the total points obtained in the last five Fifa U17 Women’s World Cups (three points for a win, one point for a draw, zero for a defeat).

The Flamingos are gunning for their first world title, albeit, they will have their hands full when they take on the Germans, the South Americans and the Kiwis.

Morocco must negotiate their way past hosts India, Brazil and the United States of America in Group A.

Elsewhere, Tanzania have been zoned alongside Canada, Japan and France in Group D.

Nigeria will begin their campaign against Germany on October 11 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.

For the Moroccans, they open the competition against Brazil on the same day at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Whereas, the Tanzanian girls would be eyeing a winning start against Japan on October 12 inside the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.

What are the groups for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup?

Group A Group B India Germany United States Nigeria Morocco Chile Brazil New Zealand