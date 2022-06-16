2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations: Participating teams, fixtures, groups, venues and all you need to know
The 14th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations will feature 12 teams from the continent.
The biennial football showpiece has been expanded to 12 teams by the Confederation of African Football from eight to make the championship more competitive.
Awcon 2022 will also serve as the African qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – with the top four teams qualifying for the global tournament slated for Australia and New Zealand, while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.
The 2020 edition was cancelled by Caf due to the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled football activities globally.
Who are the defending champions of the Africa Women Cup of Nations?
Nigeria are the defending champions of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, having won it in 2018.
Which are the venues for the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022?
Congo had been due to host Africa in 2020 until they pulled out in July 2019, leaving the event without a host before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic a year later.
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea were in the running to take over from Congo but a lack of backing from the government swiftly saw Caf hand the hosting rights to North African country Morocco on January 15, 2021.
All the matches will be played across three venues: Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, and Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.
What are the groups of the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022?
Group A: Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Uganda
Group B: Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia, Togo
Group C: Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, Botswana
What are the fixtures of the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022?
GROUP A Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
|July 2, 2022
|9:30 pm
|Morocco vs Bukina Faso
|Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
|July 3, 2022
|4:00 pm
|Senegal vs Uganda
|Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
|July 5, 2022
|6:00 pm
|Burkina Faso vs Senegal
|Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
|July 5, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Uganda vs Morocco
|Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
|July 8, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Morocco vs Senegal
|Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
|July 8, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Burkina Faso vs Uganda
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
GROUP B FIXTURES
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
|July 3, 2022
|6:00 pm
|Cameroon vs Zambia
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
|July 3, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Tunisia vs Togo
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
|July 6, 2022
|6:00 pm
|Zambia vs Tunisia
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
|July 6, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Togo vs Cameroon
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
|July 9, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Cameroon vs Thailand
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
|July 9, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Zambia vs Indonesia
|Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
GROUP C FIXTURES
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Stadium
|July 4, 2022
|6:00 pm
|Nigeria vs South Africa
|Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
|July 4, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Burundi vs Botswana
|Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
|July 7, 2022
|6:00 pm
|South Africa vs Burundi
|Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
|July 7, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Botswana vs Nigeria
|Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
|July 10, 2022
|9:00 pm
|South Africa vs Botswana
|Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
|July 10, 2022
|9:00 pm
|Nigeria vs Burund
|Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat