2020 Olympics: What to expect from Africa's quartet in Tokyo

With most of the continent's historically strong representatives at the Games missing in action, can this year's contingent write their own history?

Through the years, the Olympic Games football event has provided African nations with an avenue for global success.

From Zambia’s stunning progress in 1988, to Ghana winning bronze in 1992, to the golden exploits of Nigeria and Cameroon – it is on the Olympics stage that the continent often finds its feet and voice, providing suggestions of promise that all too quickly dissipate once outside the rarefied, controlled atmosphere of the Olympiad.

Despite this recent history of achievement, Africa’s chances in Tokyo this year are mostly viewed with pessimism. This is informed in large part by the draw, which has unhelpfully placed its representatives – from least to most likely to impress – in groups of increasing difficulty.

South Africa, who only finished third in qualifying, were handed what appears to be the easiest draw, having to contend with host Japan, Mexico (who have been mostly unconvincing in preparatory friendlies) and a France side wracked and ravaged by withdrawals at the last moment, and as such lacking any real cohesion.

Whether they have the wherewithal to take advantage of having their kernels already cracked for them is a whole other matter.

Winger Luther Singh is the star of the side, a quick, powerful winger with a decent shot and neat feet who will be hoping, as will most of the squad, to do as compatriot Keagan Dolly did in 2016 and earn greater recognition on the back of strong performances.

However, in light of the fact this team barely scraped through in Caf qualifying and boasts very little experience outside of the PSL – and also only opted to take one over-aged player in goalkeeper Ronwen Williams – expectations are understandably quite low.

Ivory Coast have kept 13 players from the squad that reached the final of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, but have made some crucial additions – Max Gradel, Franck Kessie and Eric Bailly for experience, and the likes of highly-rated full-back Wilfred Singo and Issouf Bayo providing excitement and quality.

They kick off against Saudi Arabia, before facing the two countries that contested the Final of the 2016 edition – Brazil and Germany, runners-up respectively during qualifying in Conmebol and Uefa.

Brazil, having finally sated their desire for Olympic gold last time out, may not have a squad quite as packed with talent, but can boast some real game-changers in attack: Richarlison is a proven Premier League star, Antony and Mateus Cunha provide imagination and flair, and in the middle of the park Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz have the capacity to dictate play if permitted.

Germany have experienced a lot of churn between the 2019 Uefa U-21 Championship, and have seen their preparation overshadowed somewhat by the alleged racist insult suffered by Jordan Torunarigha in a friendly with Honduras.

Selecting the experienced Max Kruse should provide them some real bite upfront, but this is a far less impressive selection than it could have been, and Soualiho Haidara’s side may spy an opportunity to pull off an upset here.

Of all Africa’s representatives to Tokyo, Egypt have the most daunting task, all things considered.

The African champions are drawn with Argentina, Australia and Spain – on paper, a difficult proposition. However, Shawky Gharib would have quietly fancied his side to sneak a second-place finish. Even accounting for the fact they were the hosts, Egypt were irresistible during African qualifying, scoring in and winning every match en route to only their second participation at the Olympics, and have been in fine form during their preparation.

That was until Galatasaray declined to release sharpshooter Mostafa Mohamed for the Olympics, electing to retain the services of the 23-year-old after he impressed during the initial period of his loan from SC Zamalek.

Mohamed, who topped the scoring charts during the qualifiers, is a rapier-sharp, unstoppable force in and around the opposition penalty area, capable of almost every kind of finish.

He will, no doubt, prove a huge miss.

In his absence, Ahmed Yasser Rayyan has proven an able deputy, starring in a friendly win over Brazil.

The smooth Ramadan Sobhi – finding his feet again at Pyramids after an underwhelming spell in Europe – can be relied upon to forge openings and create chances, while the inclusions of Ahmed El-Shennawy and Ahmed Hegazi should keep things tight at the back.

Women's football at the 2020 Olympics

In the women’s event, the prognosis is no rosier.

Africa’s interest will be represented by first-time qualifiers Zambia, who surprised many to earn a spot ahead of the continent’s more established sides like Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

If they are to make a highly unlikely splash, it will have to be without striker Racheal Nachula, whose dream of becoming a two-sport Olympian was squashed by her failure to make the cut for Bruce Mwape’s squad.

Nevertheless, with Grace Chanda and Rachel Kundananji in the squad, they should not want for cutting edge upfront.

What will not be in abundant supply, however, is experience.

It is a deficiency that is even more daunting considering the group in which the She-polopolo have been drawn: Brazil, China and the Netherlands all have healthy pedigrees in the women’s game (the former two have contested finals at the Olympic Games, and the latter is ranked fourth in the world per Fifa), and may prove too much to handle for the Zambians, who have had little avenue to test themselves out of the African continent.

The rise of Zambia has been a slow, gradual one.

For much of its history, the women’s team has languished outside the top 100 in Fifa’s world rankings (they are currently ranked 104), and barely registered in African competition. However, qualifying for two of the last three Africa Women’s Nations Cups signaled a stirring, as did their draw against eventual group winners and finalists South Africa in the Group Stage of the 2018 edition.

The Copper Queens have benefitted from consistent regional competition as well, with Cosafa Championships (the inaugural edition was held in 2002) now held yearly going back to 2017 allowing them to cut their teeth and refine their talent and approach.

By contrast, the Wafu B zone, which contains record continental champions Nigeria, only started organizing regional competition in 2018, and has only held two editions.

Being able to build on these gains going forward will no doubt be the sum of Zambia’s ambitions. With that in mind, it would almost be in the interests of Mwape’s side to play completely without fear, as that would give some of the leading lights – Chanda, Ireen Lungu – the platform to properly shine and earn moves to clubs at a higher level.

That, really, is a recurring theme for Africa’s representatives in Tokyo.

Olympics football is a self-contained entity, and can throw up surprises – witness Nigeria and Cameroon between them having won every medal on offer in the football event. However, if anything, those successes prove an important point: for an African side to excel, there has to be an intersection between a generational crop of talent and good fortune.

At the 2020 (2021?) Olympics, Africa’s contingent has neither.