2020 Chan draw: Cameroon open tournament vs Zimbabwe, Uganda face holders Morocco

The draw for the sixth edition of the tournament was conducted on Monday in Yaounde

Hosts Cameroon and Zimbabwe will open the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament after they were drawn in Group A.

The two sides will be joined in their pool by Burkina Faso and Mali for the tournament that runs from April 4 to 25.

Cameroon have twice before reached the tournament’s quarter-finals but this time as hosts the pressure would be on them to finish as champions.

More teams

2014 semi-finalists Zimbabwe stand in their way and they will also have to worry about 2016 runners-up Mali as well as Burkina Faso who have never proceeded past the group stage in their two previous participations.

Defending champions Morocco will face Uganda, Rwanda and debutants Togo in Group C.

After failing to get past the group stages in their four previous appearances at Chan, Uganda will be keen to make history by navigating their way past this pool.

But their biggest threat would be Morocco whose fourth participation at the tournament would be spiced up by arriving in Cameroon carrying the reigning champions tag.

While Togo would making a maiden appearance, they pose a big threat in this group after they eliminated the last edition’s runners-up Nigeria on their way to Cameroon.

In Group B, the tournament’s most successful team DR Congo will face 2014 champions Libya, Niger and neighbours Congo.

Article continues below

With two champions medals, DR Congo are the biggest achievers of this competition.

In Group D, Zambia were drawn with Namibia, Tanzania and Guinea.