CAF Champions League
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
I. Adel 17', 73'M. Hamdi 50'F. Mayele 77'A. El Sayed 89'
Cachi 90' + 2'
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-1)

Pyramids FC vs Sagrada EsperancaResults & stats,