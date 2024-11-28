Conference League
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
D. Zec 7'J. Nieto 54'A. Dieguez 80' (og)
A. Pululu 34'J. Imaz 71'K. Hansen 78'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3)

NK Celje vs Jagiellonia BialystokResults & stats,