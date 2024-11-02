LIVE SCORES
LaLiga
4 - 3
FT
M. Gutierrez
21'
A. Martinez
31'
C. Stuani
62' (pen)
S. Gonzalez
73' (og)
R. Tapia
24'
J. Cruz
41'
M. El Haddadi
77'
(HT 2-2) (FT 4-3)
Girona vs Leganes
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments