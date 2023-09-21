Conference League
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
Bruno Petkovic 43' (pen), 53' (pen)Marko Bulat 58'Antonio Marin 85'Tibor Halilovic 90' + 3'
Kamo Hovhannisyan 78'
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-1)

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC AstanaResults & stats,