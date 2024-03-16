Bundesliga
team-logo
2 - 5
FT
team-logo
Tim Skarke 28'Oscar Vilhelmsson 90' + 5'
Jamal Musiala 36', 64'Harry Kane 45' + 1'Serge Gnabry 74'Mathys Tel 90' + 3'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-5)

Darmstadt vs Bayern MunichResults & stats,