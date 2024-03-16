1. Lig
team-logo
4 - 3
FT
team-logo
Thomas Verheijdt 21', 35'Ozan Sol 47'Ahmet Sagat 86'
Sandro Lima 4', 8', 88'
(HT 2-2) (FT 4-3)

Corum FK vs Manisa Futbol KulubuResults & stats,