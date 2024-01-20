1. Lig
team-logo
2 - 1
FT
team-logo
Veaceslav Posmac 45' + 1'Adel Bettaieb 90' + 7'
Mustafa Cecenoglu 90' + 10'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-1)

Boluspor vs BandirmasporResults & stats,