Zecira Musovic exclusive: Chelsea star on her UWCL dream, world-class Lauren James and 'trying something new' after Emma Hayes exit

The Blues goalkeeper has won plenty of silverware since arriving in England - but European glory still eludes her

Anyone who follows Zecira Musovic on Instagram knows that the Chelsea goalkeeper loves to cook. Pinned to the Sweden international’s profile is a treasure trove of mouth-watering recipes titled ‘Chef Z’. Cashew butter, authentic Swedish waffles, bao buns - Musovic can do it all, sometimes even while wearing her Women’s Super League winners’ medal.

During the course of GOAL’s interview with the Blues' shot-stopper, she even had time to offer us some advice on how to cook the perfect Swedish meatball gravy, such is her passion for creating magic in the kitchen.

“I use it to unwind after training or games. Cooking and baking. I can randomly come into the training ground bringing cakes to everyone because I don’t have anyone to cook for at home at the moment so I say: ‘who should I bake for?’ But I love it,” she said.

“It’s a moment for myself to rest my brain. You just get in the zone, you’re following the process. And I would describe myself as a creative person. Cooking and baking is a creative process, so I really love that. Both because I love food and I love making the food. I don’t mind having friends over for dinner and cooking something nice for them.”

World Cup bronze medallist Musovic likely won’t be in need of cooking’s mentally restorative powers after Chelsea’s UEFA Women’s Champions League group game against Paris FC on Tuesday night. With the Blues already making sure of top spot with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge last week, there isn’t anything riding on the clash aside from professional pride.

But for Musovic and Chelsea, the UWCL is about to get properly going - and there is a lot riding on their performance in this season’s tournament.