How can Yunus Musah deliver on massive potential for AC Milan and USMNT?

The midfielder has accomplished so much already, but there's still upside that has yet to be unlocked

It's hard to fathom considering how much the world has seen from him already, but Yunus Musah is just 21 years old. At an age where Musah should just be breaking into senior soccer, he already has several seasons at the top, top level under his belt. Let's not forget, he started all four of the USMNT's games during the 2022 World Cup.

Despite all he's already accomplished, Musah is still a developing player and, as he continues that development, there is still one question hanging over all: what kind of player is he going to be?

Right now, Musah feels like a player stuck between positions. He can dribble through just about everyone, but he doesn't yet provide the goals or assists required from a No. 8. He's strong and quick, but he doesn't yet have the defensive instincts of a No. 6. Because of that, Musah is very much a complementary player at this stage of his career, one who can help a midfield, but can't take it over.

The hope has been that his move to Milan would see him develop one way or another. He'd either become a marauding box-to-box monster who could dribble his way into multiple goals a season. Either that or he'd become a game-altering No. 6, one that can receive the ball in pressure and then put that very same pressure on any opposition players in his path.

Realistically, though, those sides of his game haven't emerged. He's still very much the same midfielder as he was at the World Cup in 2022. So, as he marches on in the early days of his career, the question remains: where exactly is Musah heading?