Wrexham set to smash transfer record with late deal for Rotherham star Jamie Lindsay as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney loosen purse strings

Wrexham set to smash transfer record with late deal for Rotherham star Jamie Lindsay as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney loosen purse stringsBrendan MaddenGettyWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersJamie LindsayRotherham UnitedChampionshipWrexham are poised to break their transfer record to land Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay, according to reports.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham set to break record to sign Lindsay Midfielder to drop down from Championship Deal would mark continuation of transfer strategy