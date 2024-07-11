Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'Little bit embarrassing' - Former Wrexham star reveals which player is Ryan Reynolds' 'shadow' when club owners visit

WrexhamBen TozerOllie Palmer

Ben Tozer has revealed that one of the Wrexham players was effectively Ryan Reynolds's "shadow" whenever he dropped in to visit.

  • Reynolds and McElhenney are frequent visitors
  • Some players overawed by Hollywood duo
  • Tozer spills the beans in chat with Ben Foster
