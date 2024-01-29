'I'd love to have given them more fight' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says over 7,000 Red Dragons fans at Blackburn deserved more from his side in 4-1 thrashing

Harry Sherlock
Arthur Okonkwo Blackburn WrexhamGetty
WrexhamPhil ParkinsonBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamBlackburn RoversFA Cup

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson wanted his side to give the 7,000 travelling fans at Blackburn Rovers "more fight", as the Welsh side lost 4-1.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham eliminated from FA Cup at fourth round stage
  • Took 1-0 lead but Rovers stormed back to win
  • Parkinson disappointed with performance

Editors' Picks