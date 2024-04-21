Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Wrexham star Paul Mullin just one goal away from sealing incredible goalscoring record with champions Stockport up next

Paul MullinWrexhamWrexham vs Stockport CountyStockport CountyLeague Two

With one game remaining this season, Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin needs just one goal to bring up a historic record to his name.

  • Mullin needs one goal for historic record
  • Could have 25+ league goals in four consecutive seasons
  • Needs to score against Stockport in last game

