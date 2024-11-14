'A minimum of six weeks' - Wrexham dealt bitter injury blow as manager Phil Parkinson confirms lengthy lay-off for first-team star signed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could be out for "a minimum of six weeks" in a bitter injury blow.
- Okonkwo suffered a wrist injury against Mansfield
- Scans show that the wrist is broken
- Luke Bolton and Will Boyle join him in the treatment room