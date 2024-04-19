Wrexham star in demand! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side facing intense battle to keep hold of Arthur Okonkwo as clubs queue up to land Arsenal loanee
Wrexham face a battle to sign goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on a permanent deal this summer once his loan expires, amid rival interest from various clubs.
- Okonkwo currently on loan from Arsenal
- Gunners contract expires this summer
- Wrexham may not be able to sign stopper