'Where's the next Wrexham?' - Advisor to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Les Reed, reveals secret to pair's success in Wales

GettyRitabrata Banerjee'Where's the next Wrexham?' - Advisor to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Les Reed, reveals secret to pair's success in WalesWrexhamLeague OneWrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's advisor Les Reed revealed the secret behind the Hollywood stars' success story in Wales.Advisor to Wrexham owners reveals secret to successRed Dragons earned back-to-back promotionsWelsh club to play pre-season friendlies in the US