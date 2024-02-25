It's win or bust for Chelsea! Blues must beat Liverpool in Carabao Cup final to salvage their season - and opportunity knocks

Sunday's showpiece is potentially must-win for Mauricio Pochettino, and the stars may just be aligning for his Chelsea side

In years gone by, the League Cup was a mere appetiser for trophy-gorging Chelsea; a first, less significant piece of silverware on the menu to get them in the mood for bigger and better things in the months to come. In 2024, though, winning the much-derided cup will almost certainly make or break their season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side face Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, and while the Reds find themselves in the enviable position of still being in the hunt for four different pieces of silverware, the Carabao Cup represents Chelsea's most realistic chance of winning a first trophy since the Club World Cup in 2022.

A victory for the Blues would be priceless - both in terms of the feeling around the club and tangibly in the form of guaranteed European football in 2024-25. The game seems to be coming around at just the right time, and it is an opportunity they must seize with both hands.