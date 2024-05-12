Why should Birmingham listen to Tom Brady? What NFL legend brings to the table amid questions of role at relegated Blues

Getty/GOALChris BurtonWhy should Birmingham listen to Tom Brady? What NFL legend brings to the table amid questions of role at relegated BluesBirminghamChampionshipLeague OneGary RowettGary Rowett has revealed what Tom Brady brings to Birmingham amid questions of why the Blues should listen to the NFL icon.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmerican football icon invested at St Andrew'sEndured disastrous debut campaignCommitted to long-term project in West MidlandsArticle continues below