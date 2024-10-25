Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Why Real Madrid 'don’t have a problem' with goalless Jude Bellingham as Carlo Ancelotti looks to 'player who can score 45'

Real Madrid "don’t have a problem" with Jude Bellingham remaining goalless this season as they have another "player who can score 45".

  • England star hit 23 goals in his debut season
  • Yet to open his account in current campaign
  • Blancos now leaning on 'Galactico' Mbappe
