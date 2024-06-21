KINGSLEY MICHAEL 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

Why Nigerian star Kingsley Michael is on the transfer radar of Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersBolognaNigeria

The experienced West African player has been linked with the Soweto giants who will be strengthening their team ahead of the new season.

  • Michael had a great season
  • His consistency has alerted Amakhosi
  • GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospects
