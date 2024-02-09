‘Goodnight!’ - Why Man City could be relegated for 115 FFP breaches as Premier League is sent ‘kill the transfer market’ warning

Chris Burton
Manchester City FFPGetty/GOAL
Manchester CityPremier LeagueEvertonNottingham Forest

Manchester City could be relegated due to FFP charges, but the Premier League has been warned it risks killing the transfer market and its brand.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Everton already docked 10 points
  • Nervous wait for other clubs
  • Rule change set to be announced

Editors' Picks