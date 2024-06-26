Weston McKennie bluntly told he's NOT in Thiago Motta's Juventus plans for next season with summer transfer now inevitable for USMNT star amid Premier League & MLS links
New Juventus boss Thiago Motta has reportedly told United States international Weston McKennie that he isn't part of his plans for next season.
- McKennie out of contract at Juve in 2025
- Premier League and MLS sides interested
- USMNT ace 'told' he is not in Motta's plans