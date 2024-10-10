Wayne Rooney up for Manager of the Month award as Man Utd legend rebuilds coaching reputation with Plymouth following forgettable 83-day stint alongside Tom Brady at Birmingham
Wayne Rooney is rebuilding his reputation in coaching circles at Plymouth, with the Manchester United icon nominated for a Manager of the Month award.
- Ex-England captain flopped at St Andrew's
- Has delivered positive results with Pilgrims
- In contention to land notable individual prize