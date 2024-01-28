Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord work their magic! Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0 as Jonas Eidevall's team keep pressure on WSL leaders Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord work their magic! Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0 as Jonas Eidevall's team keep pressure on WSL leaders ChelseaPeter McVitieGettyArsenal WomenWSLLiverpool FC Women vs Arsenal WomenLiverpool FC WomenArsenal ensured they stay just three points behind Women's Super League leaders Chelsea after they ran out 2-0 winners against Liverpool on Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal dominant throughout WSL clashMiedema scored first goal in over a yearFoord killed game off with second