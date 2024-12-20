Virgil van Dijk in MLS! Jaap Stam tells Liverpool captain he could live American dream & earn 'a lot of money' if Reds don't renew contract - with Real Madrid 'only good option in Europe'
Virgil van Dijk has been told that he could earn "a lot of money" chasing the American dream in MLS if Liverpool do not offer him a new contract.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dutchman seeing Anfield deal run down
- Could become a free agent in 2025
- Has various future options to consider