VIRGIL VAN DIJK NETHERLANDSGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'I'll think carefully' - Virgil van Dijk reveals he's considering his Liverpool & Netherlands future after Euro 2024 exit

Virgil van DijkNetherlandsTransfersEuropean ChampionshipLiverpoolPremier League

Virgil van Dijk revealed that he will be "thinking carefully" about his Liverpool & Netherlands future after his Euro 2024 exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Van Dijk knocked out by England at Euro 2024
  • Will contemplate his future over summer
  • Has just a year left in his Liverpool contract
Article continues below