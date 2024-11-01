Vinicius Jr to seek Real Madrid exit? Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG among suitors as European champions fear snubbed Ballon d'Or star will run down contract like Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid fear losing the Ballon d'Or could tempt Vinicius Junior to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.
- Vinicius lost coveted award to Rodri
- Is expected to hold talks with Madrid over new deal
- Could still leave for Saudi Arabia or other European clubs