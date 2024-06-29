Brazil player ratings vs Paraguay: Vinicius Jr finds his Samba as Selecao earn first win at Copa America against La Albirroja

Real Madrid's winger overcame a rough game one performance to put on a brilliant show as Brazil earned first Copa America 2024 victory

When you hear the name Selecao, you often think of Brazilian greats, and that often correlates with sensational footballing skill. A goal, footwork, a certain skill move - there's a certain aura around that aspect of the game.

It's called Samba Football, or locally, it's referred to as Ginga. There are two main influences on Brazilian footballing style. First, a martial art called Capoeira: an ancient technique originating from Angola, including skills such as kicking, headbutting, deception and evasion. Secondly, the samba dance: a solo dance that is typically performed standing with a straight leg movement involving a slight bending of the knees.

Friday evening, Vinicius Jr. found his inner-samba.

It was a sensational display from the Real Madrid superstar, and it felt like a moment in which he truly showed the world he has what it takes to be the face of the next generation of the Selecao.

It began with a ridiculous rainbow near the sideline, and it was followed by a first-half brace.

After a disappointing matchday one showing, a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, Brazil bounced back against Paraguay Friday night. With a stunning 4-1 result, the Selecao finally found a sense of identity on the pitch.

Although things started on a low note, a missed penalty kick attempt from Lucas Paqueta, Brazil fought until they broke the deadlock - three goals in 15 minutes. Vini opened the scoring in the 35th minute, with Savio following suit eight minutes later for his first international goal. The Real Madrid winger's brace arrived in first-half stoppage-time, just second before the whistle.

Paraguay, however, handed the Selecao a scare just three minutes into the final 45 minutes. A long-distance effort from Omar Alderete earned them a goal back, but that's all it was. One goal. In the 65th minute, Paqueta redeemed himself, handed another opportunity from the penalty spot and this time, finding the back of the net.

It wasn't the prettiest performance, and some horrendous defending from Paraguay gifted at least two goals, but in the end? A win is a win.

Brazil are officially up and running at Copa America, but now their biggest test of the tournament yet awaits on matchday three: Luis Diaz and Colombia, for a chance at winning the group stage.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Allegiant Stadium...