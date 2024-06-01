Vinicius Jr belongs in the top bracket of world footballers - it's time Real Madrid's brilliant Brazilian got the respect he deserves

The winger, for all of his talents, is an often puzzling omission from the conversation around the game's best

In recent months, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been repeatedly pestered about the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish capital. And on every occasion, the great Italian manager has pivoted, avoided the question, and insisted that he already has the best player in the world at his disposal in Vinicius Jr.

This is, of course, partially manager's jargon. Ancelotti has dubbed Thibaut Courtois the greatest goalkeeper in the world (potentially true). He has also insisted that he has the remainder of the top five in Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos.

Accurate or not, it is a coach's job to talk up the achievements of his players. While his claims about Rodrygo, Camavinga, Kroos and Valverde might be hyperbolic, Ancelotti could just have a point when it comes to Vinicius.

The Brazilian, for all of his quality, is somehow regarded as a step under the game's greats - short of the prestige saved for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. But on the evidence of his last three years of work - including some crucial Champions League performances that have carried this Madrid side to European silverware - he belongs only at the top.