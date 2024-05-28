Vinicius Jnr exclusive: Real Madrid superstar reveals the ‘idol’ in his incredible back tattoo, what he thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration & the athletes who inspire him outside football

The brilliant Brazilian spoke to GOAL after being announced as Gatorade’s newest brand ambassador

Vinicius Jnr is the favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or for plenty of reasons. Twenty-three goals and 11 assists in all competitions, another La Liga title and a Champions League final to come this weekend. Not bad, eh?

It’s no surprise that Gatorade have moved to make him their new ambassador, signing the 23-year-old on a long-term contract ahead of Real Madrid’s huge clash with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Vinicius flaunts the skills that have made him one of the world’s best footballers in a new Gatorade film, joining a stellar squad of ambassadors including Tottenham ace Son Heung-min, NBA legend Jayson Tatum and tennis stars Coco Gauff and Serena Williams.

Williams, despite playing a different sport, remains an inspiration for Vinicius, but who else does he look up to away from football? What’s his favourite celebration? And what made him get his amazing back tattoo?

The Brazilian speaks to GOAL to answer those questions and tell us more about the global grassroots Gatorade 5v5 tournament, which precedes the Champions League final in London.