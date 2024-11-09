Vincent Kompany 2024-25Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Vincent Kompany matches Pep Guardiola as new Bayern Munich boss enjoys joint-record Bundesliga start

Bayern MunichV. KompanyP. GuardiolaSt. Pauli vs Bayern MunichSt. PauliBundesliga

Vincent Kompany has equalled Pep Guardiola's points records after 10 games in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

  • Bayern extended unbeaten start vs St Pauli
  • Have 26 points after 10 games
  • Same as Guardiola's record in 2013
