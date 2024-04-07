VIDEO: Panenka in the Old Firm! Celtic star Matt O'Riley silences Ibrox with cheeky penalty past England hopeful Jack Butland to put Hoops in control against rivals Rangers as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate watches on
Celtic star Matt O'Riley was coolness personified with his Panenka penalty against Rangers in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox
- O'Riley scores Panenka penalty
- Old Firm game ends in 3-3 draw